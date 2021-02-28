Fresno Humane Animal Services offering free microchips for dogs and cats

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Humane Animal Services in Fresno is offering free microchips for dogs and cats during the month of March.

Officials say you can protect your pet with lifetime identification with the microchips.

You can stop by with your pet anytime from Monday through Saturday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m at the Fresno Humane Animal Services located at 760 W. Nielson Avenue. An appointment is not necessary.

You can text the word MICROCHIPS to (559) 600-PETS for more information.

