Fresno hosting a tire disposal event this weekend

The city of Fresno’s Code Enforcement Division and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will hold a tire disposal event Saturday.
The event is open to Fresno residents only and proper identification will be required. Residents will need to provide a drivers license, utility bill, or an amnesty postcard showing residency within Fresno.
No tractor tires, diesel tires, or business-generated tires will be allowed. Residents will be limited to 9 tires. Tires with wheels attached will be allowed.
The event will be held at Teague Elementary School, 4725 N. Polk Avenue, from 8 a.m to noon, or until the trailer is full.