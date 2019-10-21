Fresno hosting a tire disposal event this weekend

An estimated 20-million tires dominate the landscape at a tire dump in Bowdoin, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 24, 1997. A $7 million bond issue, to clean up this sight and more than a dozen others like it in Maine, will be decided upon by voters in the November 4, election. (AP Photo/Carl D. Walsh)

The city of Fresno’s Code Enforcement Division and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will hold a tire disposal event Saturday.

The event is open to Fresno residents only and proper identification will be required. Residents will need to provide a drivers license, utility bill, or an amnesty postcard showing residency within Fresno.

No tractor tires, diesel tires, or business-generated tires will be allowed. Residents will be limited to 9 tires. Tires with wheels attached will be allowed.

The event will be held at Teague Elementary School, 4725 N. Polk Avenue, from 8 a.m to noon, or until the trailer is full.