Fresno homeless non-profits get $5M from world’s richest man

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Poverello House and WestCare have provided support and shelter in Fresno for more than forty years. On Wednesday, both received news that they will be receiving $2.5 million each from the Bezos Day One Families Fund.

The fund was started by Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

“This is the largest, private contribution to Poverello House in our nearly 50-year history. Having that level of support from private dollars is a big, big deal for us,” said Zack Darrah, the chief executive officer of Poverello House.

The Poverello House plans to use the $2.5 million it received to build a “Family Hope Shelter,” with at least ten family rooms for families experiencing homelessness.

“The goal for every family staying in our shelter is that it becomes halfway for these families out of homelessness for good. We do not ever want to see children and families on the street in Fresno.”

While 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, Westcare says homelessness is always front and center when it comes to priorities.

“Even over the last couple years, we’ve seen in Fresno, our homeless numbers go up and even with some of the other funding that the community’s received for shelters, emergency shelters, we still see an abnormal amount of people on the street,” said Shawn Jenkins, the deputy chief operating officer of WestCare.

The $5 million being donated to the two organizations will be distributed over five years and because the grant awardees are required to use the funds for homeless needs, the two non-profits are working together.

“Neither one knew each agency got the grant until today, so we want to make sure that we’re not duplicating services that they’re doing and what we’re putting to use what is complimentary of what the community needs.”

A total of $105.9 million to 42 recipients throughout the nation is being donated by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Ten of the recipients awarded are in California.