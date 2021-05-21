Fresno Home & Garden Show opens after 2-month postponement

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The annual Fresno Home and Garden Show is back on for this weekend at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The event usually happens in March, but this year it was postponed to May.

Organizer Laurie Laux says, “We got approval in January from the local health department to do the show both indoors and outdoors with wider aisles and six feet of distancing with all of our vendors. And we chose to move it out a little bit to May because we figured a lot more people would be able to be vaccinated by then.”

The postponement appears to be worthwhile. “This is going to be the largest home show in the state of california this year, vendors and attendees alike. We’re really glad to have it back,” says Laux.

The show usually hosts some 500 vendors. Laux says there are fewer this year because of distancing protocols. All their spaces are filled with 326 vendors.

Laux says the pandemic seems to have many more excited than ever to focus on home improvement and gardening projects. “Our vendors have told us over and over again that they have never been more busy than during the pandemic than they are right now . The landscape companies — people want to redo their backyards. The contractors who do the kitchen and bath remodels, the painters — they’re all just really, really busy but here’s the time to come out and meet them face-to-face. Bring them your plans so they can tell you what to do and show you what to do.”

There is also plenty of food, drink and entertainment. “And for those of you who like to have a little sip or two, we have a feature called the Cocktail Corner where we have a Bloody Mary mix and a beer brewery and a winery giving little samples and then a bartender to serve up full samples for you.” says Laux.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 each. You can get a $3 off discount coupon if you purchase tickets online. Seniors are $5 and children 12 and under are free.