Fresno holds community workshop in a bid to reduce city crime

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno’s “Summit on Violence” workshop Thursday saw city leaders working with the community in a bid to reduce crime.

The meeting saw ideas presented from nearly 50 youth and community members, recommending offering teenagers options such as after school programs, youth programs, and job programs.

Speakers say part of the answer requires community outreach at a grass-roots level.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com