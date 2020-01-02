Fresno Hmong New Year celebration sees spike in attendance after mass shooting arrests

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Wednesday, there was an increase in attendance at the Fresno Fairgrounds. The event manager said the spike was due to the arrests announced on Tuesday.

“We have more people,” said Event Manager Tonnah Her. “Even our Facebook messages saying we are going to come out because they feel more safer.”

Each year Delandra Yang celebrates her culture during the Hmong New Year. However, this year’s celebration was very different for many in the Hmong community after 10 people were shot at a football watch party on November 17th.

RELATED: Six arrested in connection to mass shooting that killed four in Fresno

“It wasn’t right,” said Yang. “Why did you do it? That is the question. Why? What did they do wrong to you? What happened?”

After nearly 5000 hours of investigations, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said the shooting is believed to be an Asian gang retaliation.

Six people were arrested, each is being held on an $11 million bond.

Yang relieved to hear about the arrests.

“I was shocked,” said Yang. “And I was happy because at least someone that did it, was suspected or arrested.”

Police are still looking for one person of interest in the case.

