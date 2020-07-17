Fresno hair salon considering moving some services outside

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One Fresno salon owner would consider moving some services outside – if it gets the go-ahead from the state.

The Hungry Hair Salon and Spa in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village says there would be plenty of logistics to work through. That includes figuring out how to move equipment outside and how to keep clients comfortable in the heat, but they would be willing to give it a try.

“We have customers that want to come regardless,” said Lexie Riley with Hungry Hair Salon. “They’ll come anytime of day, outdoor, indoor. And, we have customers that aren’t going to like it, but it just depends on the person. But I know a lot of people at this point are eager to get their services done.”

Salon management says they invested both time and money to follow all safety guidance originally issued by the state. They are frustrated that they have had to close once again.

The owners are hoping the state will now loosen restrictions so they can re-open and temporarily service their clients outside.

