Fresno groups take stand on Proposition 22, impacts on rideshare drivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Proposition 22 would define rideshare and delivery drivers in California as independent contractors.

The initiative is getting a lot of attention, with more than $184 million in contributions supporting Proposition 22 and more than $10 million in contributions against it.

Representatives from the ‘Yes on 22’ campaign were at Lions Park in Fresno on Wednesday.

“Drivers do this sort of work because they like the flexibility that comes with app-based rideshare and delivery work,” said Chuck Gregorski with the Proposition 22 campaign.

Gregorski said Proposition 22 would protect the driver’s choice to work flexible hours, while also providing new benefits like health insurance.

“By a 4-to-1 margin, drivers in a recent independent survey have shared that they want to remain independent,” he said. “80% of drivers do this work part-time or work only a few hours a week.”

However, not everyone supports the idea. A caravan of about 250 drivers is making its way through the state, starting from San Diego and making a stop in Fresno on Wednesday, urging voters to shut down Proposition 22.

They said the initiative is deceiving and fails to fully protect drivers since independent contractors are not covered by state employment laws like minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and workers’ compensation.

“This is a proposition written by app companies that benefits app companies and continues to exploit workers,” said assembly-member Joaquin Arambula at the event.

Some drivers also shared their own experiences, like one Clovis woman who said she was attacked while working for Lyft.

“I would like to ask you guys to vote no on Proposition 22 to ensure that we have Workmen’s Comp., that we have unemployment, that we have paid sick leave. It would have been nice to have been told from Lyft that I was able to take a couple of days off of work after such a traumatizing experience,” said Michele McCullar.

Proposition 22 is on the California ballot for the November 3, 2020 election.

