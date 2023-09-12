FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno TNR and Kirkland Foundation announced they have partnered with Dogwood Animal Rescue and Cat House on the Kings to host a record event to neuter and vaccinate 200 area cats.

The one-day neuter and vaccination event for at least 200 male cats will take place Wednesday, Sept. 12 7425 N. Palm Bluff, Fresno, CA 93711.

The Kirkland Foundation says Veterinary procedures will be provided by Palm Bluff Veterinary Hospital. Additional vaccines will be provided by Cat House on the Kings through a generous grant from Petco Love.

The cost to pet owners will be $30 per cat with the balance of the cost supported by Kirkland Foundation and Dogwood Animal Rescue.

Appointments for this event can be scheduled through Fresno TNR’s Facebook page.