Fresno Girl Scout troop shows support for local healthcare workers

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Girl Scout troop 3339 at Copper Hills Elementary School in Northeast Fresno posed for a picture to show support for local healthcare workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The girls each held up a letter that, together, spelled ‘Troop 3339 says thank you to our heroes.’

In the age of COVID-19, Girl Scouts has suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths. You can still buy Girl Scout cookies online. The cookies will be delivered to your door and proceeds will help your local troop.