FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Each year across the state of California, thousands die from drug overdoses, and thousands more struggle with substance abuse.

It’s unfortunately a struggle Jim and Lynn Horton know far too well. They lost their son Zachary Horton in early 2020 after an accidental overdose.

“He experimented and developed an addiction to a drug called Opana,” his mother Lynn said, “he was in and out of treatment for about 10 months, had several relapses, and then finally had another relapse and then succumbed to an overdose.”

Zachary was only 19 years old. Seven months before his death, he graduated from Clovis North High School. His parents said he got good grades, had always had a job, and loved to participate in sports, but he also struggled with depression, ADD, and then eventually addiction. They said they believed he had been experimenting and using drugs for a while in silence before they found out, they lived in denial of the issue.

“Zach lived like two lives, he had this hidden life, his addiction, and then he had this part where everyone else knew about Zach,” his father Jim said.

In his memory, they started the Zachary Horton Foundation. Their foundation focuses on supporting those struggling with substance abuse themselves, ending the stigma around addiction, and supporting families dealing with the loss of a loved one battling addiction.

On Thursday for the first time on International Opioid Awareness Day, the Hortons wanted to remember not just Zachary, but others who have died from an overdose. On top of emotional support at the event, Narcan and fentanyl test strips were available for free, with demonstrations on how to properly use the potentially life-saving medicine.

The Hortons said it’s all in an effort to keep any parent from going through the same pain they’ve dealt with for years.

“The mission of our foundation is about ending the stigma of addiction, it’s about stopping that stigma, so for us, when we talk to other parents, or when we talk to parent groups, it’s about recognizing the signs that are coming, not being in denial about them, and if you think there is a problem, there most likely is really a problem.”

Information about resources and upcoming events can be found here on their website.