Fresno firework stands expect increased sales

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – We’ll celebrate our nation’s Independence Day this weekend, but without firework displays to crowd to due to the pandemic. Non-profit organizations run the firework stands in Fresno and were able to open up June 28th at noon. This year due to displays being canceled, the stands anticipate increased sales.

“We have prepared ourselves with extra inventory to be able to handle more business than we had even last year,” said Steve Spalding, who’s with a non-profit organization, Christian Home Educators of the Fresno Area.

Last year, CHEFA, Christian Home Educators of the Fresno area, saw more than 600 customers at their stand. Third-year volunteer, 17-year-old Olivia Nunez, who’s with the non-profit, shares why she does it.

“It does give me joy because I am able to be able to pursue what I love doing and I know that other people are really happy and I know that it also just pleases the Lord to know that a lot of these funds are going to help people to be able to just have fun and be able to spread joy to others.”

The funds from the firework sales will go to CHEFA’s youth theater production and to a mission group in Mexico helping children get an education. Additionally, Spalding thanks Fresno Fire and the City of Fresno for allowing the firework fundraisers and says, this year, it’s even helping the community celebrate the nation in a way.

“I’m just happy that we’re able to provide an outlet for people to be able to still celebrate the fourth, the freedoms that we have in this country, especially in the turmoil that we have right now,” said Spalding.

The stand is located at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue in Fresno and volunteers will be there daily through July 4th with the hours varying.

“I think that for the safety of our city, it’s nice to have an alternative to something that’s illegal.”

As a reminder, any firework that leaves the ground is considered illegal in Fresno County.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.