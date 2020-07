FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire department has temporarily suspended responding to any medical aid emergency calls due to heavy fire calls.

As of 10:18 p.m. Saturday, Fresno Fires says they will only respond to cardiac arrest emergency calls.

Due to heavy call volume, as of 10:18 PM this evening, Fresno Fire has temporarily suspended responding to any medical aid emergency except cardiac arrest. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 5, 2020

