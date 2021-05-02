Fresno Fire Department on track for a record-breaking year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is on track for a record-breaking year. They responded to 31 fires on Saturday alone.

The Fresno Fire Department says they responded to 676 fires just in the month of April.

“That’s the highest recorded we’ve ever had in a single month, including July of last year, when we had 135 fires just on the Fourth of July,” said Shane Brown with the Fresno Fire Department. “So we’re on track to have 6,000, possibly 7,000 fires this year, which is double the previous record in 2019 was 3,850.”

With the weather heating up and lots of dry vegetation around the city, the department is anticipating even busier months ahead for a staff that’s already stretched thin.