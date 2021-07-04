Fresno Fire Department gears up for busy July 4th after battling Woodward Park fire

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department is ramping up for Sunday night’s festivities, while still recovering from the large fire at Woodward Park the day prior.

The Fresno Fire Department responded to 135 fires on July fourth of 2020, and this year, with fires being up 35%, Public Information Officer Shane Brown says the department is adding 10 firefighters during peak hours and bringing in 22 from off-duty

“Typically, from about 4 pm to 1 am, we just get inundated with calls all over the city. We anticipate all the firework calls, we anticipate those fires going astray, causing fires in vegetation, trees, roofs, structures,” said Brown.

This comes after the department spent the majority of Saturday battling a 60-acre fire near Woodward Park that required more than 80 firefighters from Fresno County, state, and Clovis Fire crews.

Though no structures were damaged, 10 homes had to be evacuated and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“Yesterday was a really tough day. Crews were making good progress and the wind would shift and send the fire in the opposite direction,” said Brown.

Following the fire on Friant Road, firefighters teamed up with the Fresno Police Department to patrol the streets, confiscating illegal fireworks.

Brown says they gave out six citations and responded to multiple fires that were likely caused by fireworks

“Multiple structures burned because people were careless, negligent and truthfully didn’t care about their neighbors. That’s the disappointing part for the community,” said Brown.

To report illegal fireworks, residents are asked to use the Fres-Go app.