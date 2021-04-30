Fresno Fire crews respond to two major fires within hours during record-breaking month

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — “It was a really challenging night for our crews,” said Fresno Fire spokesperson Shane Brown.

Fresno fire crews were called out to a mobile home park near Sierra and Blackstone just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Trailer park fire in Fresno puts 1 in the hospital

They arrived to find two trailers on fire.

“They initiated a quick offensive fire attack to stop the spread from getting into the neighboring trailers and prevent it from starting to burn down the entire mobile home park,” said Brown.

One person was found dead in the fire, although officials can’t confirm if the fire caused the death.

Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The way that mobile homes are constructed, you know, they’re very light-weight, they don’t have a lot of structural members with a lot of dimension to them, so once a fire gets started in a building like that, it doesn’t take long for it to sweep through that building rapidly,” said Brown.

Then, just three hours later, crews responded to another fire at a commercial building near Ashlan and Fresno.

“When crews arrived there, they had heavy fire through the roof, and there was actually an explosion of sorts that happened that created a mayday situation with our firefighters,” said Brown.

He said they’re lucky that no firefighters were injured in that fire.

Brown said with warmer temperatures on the way and lots of dry vegetation in the city, the Fresno Fire Department is bracing for even busier months ahead, on track for a record-breaking year.