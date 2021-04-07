Fresno fire crews respond to commercial fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a commercial building in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Amigos Market near Orleans and Orange avenues. It’s the second time the building caught fire in the past eight days.

Firefighters say when they arrived, the building had heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters say there were signs of squatters at the back of the building.