FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a commercial building in southeast Fresno Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. near Orleans and Orange avenues.

Fresno Fire said neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started near the back of the building which was a former mini-mart.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters say there were signs of squatters inside the building.