FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process animal tissue caught fire around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say they were able to put out the flames quickly. No injuries were reported.