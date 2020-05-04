Fresno fire crews rescue two kittens trapped inside car engine

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Firefighters rescued two kittens who were trapped inside a car engine compartment on, Sunday afternoon.

Fresno Fire Public Information Officer Robert Castillo said a woman was parked at Fresno’s Fig Garden when another woman heard two kittens meowing in the engine compartment.

Fire crews took a look inside and saw the two kittens trapped.

Both kittens were uninjured and have found a home.

