FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire battled a detached garage fire near S Lind Ave and E Huntington Ave in southeast Fresno.

Crews responded to the fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Units are on scene of a detached garage fire in the area of S. Lind and E. Huntington Ave. E15 first on scene. pic.twitter.com/WdqPTDbBhy — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 19, 2019

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire. No injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.