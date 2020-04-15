Fresno Fire crews battle 2 separate fires early Wednesday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) Fresno Fire crews battled two separate fires early Wednesday morning.

The first started around 3 a.m. near Van Ness and Woodward avenues in southeast Fresno.

When crews arrived, they found a debris fire inside an abandoned commercial building that was boarded up.

They believe someone got inside from the back and started the blaze.

About an hour later Fresno Fire responded to a house fire near Chestnut and Balch avenues.

Fresno Fire says the house was vacant and boarded up. They say the fire was isolated to the front of the house.

Chad Tucker Fresno Fire Battalion said, ” There was a fire here approximately 2 to 3 months ago, with similar details. So pretty much between the two fires the majority of the structure has been involved with fire between those two.”

Fresno Fire says police questioned a homeless man about this fire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know