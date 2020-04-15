Fresno Fire crews battle 2 separate fires early Wednesday morning

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) Fresno Fire crews battled two separate fires early Wednesday morning.

The first started around 3 a.m. near Van Ness and Woodward avenues in southeast Fresno.

When crews arrived, they found a debris fire inside an abandoned commercial building that was boarded up.

They believe someone got inside from the back and started the blaze.

About an hour later Fresno Fire responded to a house fire near Chestnut and Balch avenues.

Fresno Fire says the house was vacant and boarded up. They say the fire was isolated to the front of the house.

Chad Tucker Fresno Fire Battalion said, ” There was a fire here approximately 2 to 3 months ago, with similar details. So pretty much between the two fires the majority of the structure has been involved with fire between those two.”

Fresno Fire says police questioned a homeless man about this fire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.