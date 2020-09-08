Fresno Fire confirms 1 fatality, working to rescue at least 50 trapped

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo confirms there has been one fatality and are working to rescue at least 50 people trapped at several locations due to Creek Fire.

Fire officials don’t know the circumstances or the exact location.

Helicopters are working to rescue people at several locations, including China Peak and Lake Edison.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo confirms there has been one fatality. They don’t know circumstances or the exact location. Helicopters are working to rescue 50+ people at several locations, including China Peak & Lake Edison. pic.twitter.com/WZXH0K8ze3 — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) September 8, 2020

Updated info on MCI event at FYI: rescue efforts were unsuccessful, military pilots tried valiantly to land but heavy smoke conditions prevented a safe approach, another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people in Lake Edison and China Peak using night vision. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

Chinook helo is landing at FYI with the rescued people. Updated information (unconfirmed), is they may be hikers and campers that were trapped in this area and unable to evacuate due to the path of the Creek Fire, additional reports of 14 hikers awaiting rescue at China Peak. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

Fresno Fire is on scene of a possible Multi Casualty Incident, reports of up to 50 people being rescued and flown in to FYI, will update with more accurate information as it becomes available. Please follow all evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/VbCQKicdOR — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.