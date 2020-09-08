Fresno Fire confirms 1 fatality, working to rescue at least 50 trapped

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo confirms there has been one fatality and are working to rescue at least 50 people trapped at several locations due to Creek Fire.
Fire officials don’t know the circumstances or the exact location.
Helicopters are working to rescue people at several locations, including China Peak and Lake Edison.
