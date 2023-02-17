FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – The Fresno Fire Chief Foundation (FFCF) is providing helmets to children and teens in Fresno.

The groups plan to supply approximately 700 helmets to Fresno Skateboard Salvage this year

Our partnership with Fresno Skateboard Salvage is all about supporting the health and well-being of our community’s children. Together, we are promoting safety and encouraging active, healthy lifestyles. Kerri Donis, Fresno Fire Chief

The Helmets program launched by the FFCF in 2005, distributes helmets to children seen skating or biking without one, along with trading cards containing safety messages.

Since the program’s creation, approximately 10,000 helmets have been given to children in the Fresno area.