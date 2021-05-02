Fresno Fire battling apartment fire in southeast Fresno

YourCentralValley.com
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is battling an apartment fire in southeast Fresno Sunday evening.
BREAKING: @FresnoFire is battling an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno at Argyle and Kings Canyon. We’re on scene working to get more details. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/hVrwtYzJ38— Adrian Thomas (@AdrianTNews) May 3, 2021
The fire erupted Argyle Avenue and Kings Canyon Road. No other information is available at this time.
Fresno Fire is on scene of an apartment fire that has gone to a 3rd alarm. Near Kings Canyon off of Argyle. Please avoid the area if possible while crews work. pic.twitter.com/Gi29isInAy— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 3, 2021
