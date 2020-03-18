Fresno FAX busses limit passengers over coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) The city of Fresno announced it is now limiting the number of passengers on all FAX buses.

All buses will now have 10 or fewer passengers except during peak hours on buses with 30,45 and 60-minute frequencies where there may be a bit more flexible.

