Fresno FAX busses limit passengers over coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) The city of Fresno announced it is now limiting the number of passengers on all FAX buses.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
All buses will now have 10 or fewer passengers except during peak hours on buses with 30,45 and 60-minute frequencies where there may be a bit more flexible.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- California Dept. of Public Health
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.