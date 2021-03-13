Fresno farmer gives unexpected gift to Native American community

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A new plot of land becomes a gift and celebration for the Native American community. A Fresno farmer needed to clear the new plot of land he bought to plant almond trees. Right now it’s about five acres of sage plants. Sage is highly valued among indigenous people for its spiritual and healing purposes.

On Saturday and this last week hundreds of people representing Native American tribes from across the West converged on Raja Bath’s land in South Fresno near Peach and Jensen Avenue. They came after Raja Bath put a post on Facebook about a week ago inviting community members to come pick the sage before he plows the field. He says he had no idea hundreds would turn out over the course of a week, with a few hundred showing up Saturday.

“We were going to plow over it and plant almond trees,” Bath said. “And we’ve already purchased them and they’re ready to go but a lot of people started showing up from the Facebook post.”

The Amount of sage now in Bath’s possession spread rapidly over social media. Members of the Native American community are so grateful for this Central Valley supply of sage that they’ve left offerings of gratitude to Bath and have made this a spiritual celebration.

“We use it (sage) mostly for ceremony and personal purposes,” said David Alvarez of the Pascuayaqui Tribe of Arizona. Alvarez lives in Fresno. “A lot of times people from the San Joaquin area, we have to go to the coastal areas to harvest sage.”

The gathering is also considered a celebration of the indigenous community as a whole.

“All tribes share our medicines and our ceremonies,” said Arnita Swanson of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe of South Dakota. Swanson is from South Dakota but lives in Visalia. “So that’s why I’m here for us. To support this medicine.”

Those at the event say this field of sage could be worth about $300,000. But for Raja Bath, profiting off the sage was never the intention. He is letting anyone take as much as they want.

“(I’m) trying to help the culture,” Bath said. “A lot of kids are showing up and their elders are showing them how to pick sage. It’s sacred.”