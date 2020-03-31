Fresno fairgrounds not likely to be used to treat COVID-19 patients

Fresno leaders are now working to find a new location for a temporary coronavirus treatment center after the state raised concerns the county’s fairgrounds may not be up to current code.

“The state identified some of the concerns they had. Some of the building maybe didn’t have enough bathrooms, a lot of those buildings were built over 50 years ago so there were some concerns with that,” Nathan Magsig the county’s district 5 supervisor said Monday.

Magsig said using the site has been part of an emergency plan for years, noting its ideal location and large facilities.

“You could separate people in different building, but we also could receive food and other supplies at that location and distribute them from there,” he said.

The area would have housed 250 beds specifically to treat coronavirus patients.

Magsid said area leaders have other places in mind and should announce the new location within days.

He said the move won’t affect the aid coming to the area.

“Things that we do expect to receive are some beds. Possibly IV polls other PPE, so personal protective equipment. So we expect to receive some materials like that very soon from the federal government,” he said.

The county does still plan on using the fairgrounds in some way. Possibly as a communication center or to send and receive materials.