Fresno Fairground is now offering outdoor rental space for local businesses

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A new option for Central Valley businesses to stay in operation, following the move back to the Purple Tier for all counties but Mariposa County.

The Fresno Fairgrounds is renting out outdoor space for businesses to be able to operate outside. There are several venues to choose from, spread out over 165 acres.

Fair officials say it is a way to help the local business community and generate funds for the fairgrounds too.

“Anywhere from maybe gyms, churches, anything really that has had to move outdoors again,” said Special Events Coordinator Taylor Childers. “We offer a variety of venues that have covered areas that protect from the elements that would allow businesses to be outdoors again.”

Any interested business owners can set up an appointment through the Fresno Fair website.