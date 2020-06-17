Fresno fails to apply for $6.5M of federal money to support fire department

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Frustration in Fresno after officials discovered that the city did not apply for millions of dollars in federal grant money which could have paid for nine more firefighters – despite a council vote asking the administration to do so.

The federal SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Firefighters and Emergency Response) grant could have given the city $6.5 million over five years. The department is currently short 20 positions.

“We were clawing and scratching to get more firefighters in the streets,” said Fresno Firefighter Union Chairman Brad Driscoll.

Fresno Fire Department has been short-staffed all the way back to 1980. Chief Kerri Donis said the problem continues to worsen as the population and calls for service increase.

“We are constantly being the 8-ball,” said Donis.

The Fresno Fire Department has 0.55 firefighters per 1,000 residents. The California average is 0.8 per 1,000 residents. The national average is 1.5 per 1,000 residents.

Donnis said the understaffing means longer response times and fewer units available. She said the SAFER grant would have helped. The issue is that Fresno city officials never turned in an application, a move that directly defied the city council’s recommendation.

“Disappointed isn’t strong enough,” said Council President Miguel Arias. “I am frankly pissed.”

The city administration apologized for keeping the council out of the loop but said there is more to the decision than meets the eyes. One reason cited is that it would require a 25% match from the city’s General Fund over the first five years. The city would then be responsible for the full cost, including all of the firefighters’ pension funds.

With a $40 million budget deficit looming due to the coronavirus, Mayor Lee Brand said he would not take the financial risk.

“One of the reasons we have been in good financial shape is because of the sound financial management,” said Brand. “We have a fully funded pension system. We have a reserve. We are careful about how we allocate money. We don’t make commitments we can’t fund. By doing that we stay financially healthy. If we start sticking our necks out we could get into trouble down the road.”

The city is now looking for other sources of funding.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.