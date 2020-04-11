Fresno extends shelter in place order, citizens could face fines for non-compliance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno residents will have to shelter in place longer than expected.

Mayor Lee Brand announced an extension until May 6th for the city’s emergency order to stay at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brand also outlined new rules and regulations for citizens and businesses. If people do not follow them, the city has the authority to hand out fines and even make an arrest.

“By doing this and getting more compliance,” said Brand. “We are going to slow the spread of this virus and ultimately we are going to save lives and we are going to get us back to normal life sooner.”

Brand made the announcement from his living room to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines.

“Thank you for joining me for my first ever Zoom conference.”

The order starts on April 11th, it was originally due to expire on Easter.

“I know we are asking you to make extreme sacrifices but I wouldn’t ask if I wasn’t willing to make it myself,” said Brand.

Under the emergency order, businesses must have markers outside for people to wait in line at least six feet apart. It also requires essential business employees to wear face coverings.

Other individuals must follow social distancing guidelines when out for essential services. Parks will remain open, except for Easter weekend.

“The city manager can close any parks if she determines that a park cannot operate with safe social distancing practices.”

If the rules are not followed, the city does that the authority to hand out fines up to $1,000 for individuals and up to $10,000 for businesses.

Brand does not expect many fines to be issued.

“Our goal is to fix things,” said Brand. “Not too fine things. We will have to get that through voluntary compliance. Only those people that are repeat offenders will be the ones faced with fines. We don’t want to fine people.”

The city does have the authority to arrest people but Brand said that would only happen under extreme circumstances.

