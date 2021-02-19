Fresno Equipment has been serving the Central Valley for decades

In the ag capital of the world, there has to be a trusted ag equipment supplier and Fresno Equipment has been there for famers for decades.
Fresno equipment provides a wide variety of agriculture and utility equipment for sale and rent, along with supporting parts, service, and precision ag departments to address the ongoing needs of ag professionals.
They provide they dependable service at 2 locations I Fresno and Five-Points.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.