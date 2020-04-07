Fresno EOC helping feed thousands of children during COVID-19 pandemic in their Food Express Bus

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is helping to feed thousands of children across the county with their Food Express Bus.

It’s a program they normally offer during Spring Break and summer but because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fresno EOC is extending the program beyond this week.

On Monday the bus stopped at five locations where they served hundreds of meals at each one. The coronavirus affecting everyone around the world.

EOC officials say that right now, during this pandemic, every little bit helps.

This big green colorful bus is normally driving throughout the City of Fresno, providing healthy meals to children when school is out.

“We’re the fruit and vegetable basket of the world and yet we have a lot of food insecurity,” said Randy Moens, registered dietitian for Fresno EOC.

That food insecurity has increased because of COVID-19. Schools have closed and for many families around the world and here in the Valley, money is tight.

“I was laid off and I was like whoa, what do I do now and me and my husband are trying really hard,” said Mel, a Fresno resident and mother of four.

Mel was one of dozens lined up in the Manchester Mall parking lot, waiting to pick up breakfast and lunch.

“It really is a blessing to come out here and wait in line and know that my kids are going to have something cool to eat,” she said.

Fresno EOC is making sure all children, ages one to 18, are eating healthy, especially during this pandemic.

“A lot of kids, a lot of families they really depend upon the meals that are provided at school so we’re going to continue to feed these kids,” Moens said.

And because of social distancing guidelines, Fresno EOC is taking safety precautions. They had those who stood in line standing six feet a part, many were wearing masks and gloves.

Organizers say they highly encourage just one family member to pick up meals and say children do not need to be present.

“There’s no requirement in terms of registration, we don’t ask for ID or anything like that we just want people to come and get meals,” Moens said.

Fresno EOC say they plan on having their Food Express Bus at the same five locations listed below for the rest of this week and every day for as long as needed during this Coronavirus pandemic.

For more information visit: www.FresnoEOC.org

LOCATIONS AND TIMES for Food Express Bus meal distribution:

Mental Health Systems

2550 W. Clinton Avenue Fresno, CA 93705

10:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

Manchester Mall

3636 N. Blackstone Avenue Fresno, CA 93726

11:14 a.m. – 12:14 p.m.

Franciscan Mobile Estates

2317 S. Chestnut Avenue Fresno, CA 93725

12:58 p.m. – 1:58 p.m.

Hacienda Mirabella

2705 S. M.L.K. Boulevard Fresno, CA 93706

2:06 p.m. – 3:06 p.m.

Legacy Commons Apartments

2255 S. Plumas Street Fresno, CA 93706

3:10 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.

