Fresno details its plan to allow authorized businesses to reopen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Hundreds of Fresno-based businesses forced into temporary closure by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be allowed to reopen under plans announced by Mayor Lee Brand Tuesday.

Authorized businesses include:

Auto, Truck, Boat, Motorcycle, RV and Mobile Home Sales

New Construction

Furniture Stores

Electronics and Camera Stores

Spa and Pool Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment Stores

Building and Remodeling Supply Stores

Auctions

City officials say all other retail businesses may conduct online sales with contactless curbside pick-up or delivery

Any businesses authorized to reopen must follow social distancing protocols, including requiring all customers and employees to wear masks. one customer per 500 square feet, and no returns for 30 days. Random compliance checks will be carried out and the city says it will provide training to businesses as well.

“All these decisions being made are to achieved two intertwining goals,” said Mayor Lee Brand.

“One to protect the people of Fresno to the maximum extent possible and two get people back to work as quickly as we can.”

City officials add that this phase one of reopening is subject to a two-week trial period. If there is a spike in cases or stores aren’t following safety protocols, they could be shut down again.

