Fresno COVID-19 case donates plasma to help others

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s first confirmed COVID-19 case donated plasma this week at the Central California Blood Center with the hope that his antibodies could help treat others with the virus.

Jerald Hall felt it was his duty to give back, a lot of that comes from his background in the military.

“I just hope and pray that it does work for people,” said Hall.

Hall, an Air Force veteran, has spent the last 20 years cruising around the world with his wife.

This year, Hall noticed he had several of the COVID-19 symptoms after his trip on the Grand Princess.

“You know,” said Hall. “I said, ‘I have this heaviness in my chest’. So I said ‘I wonder if there could be something wrong?’ So I called the Fresno VA”

Hall’s positive COVID-19 test was the first in Fresno County. Immediately, he quarantined quickly recovered due to his mild symptoms.

“My wife in the background said she is glad it is over,” said Hall. “Yeah, as she pointed out, April 1 was our 53 wedding anniversary. Quite an April fools joke.”

Hall discovered while watching the news that survivors were asked to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.

“These antibodies that are in people’s plasma do have a neutralizing effect on the virus,” said Central California Blood Center CEO Christopher Staub.

To be eligible, the patients needed to be recovered for at least two weeks and be able to give blood.

The blood center screened 15 people but Hall was the only match.

“Well when you can serve and help others,” said Hall. “Do it.”

The center is capable of doing four extractions a day.

