Fresno County’s ZIP code search shows COVID-19 vaccine rollout in your area

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County released new data showing the percentage of residents in each ZIP code that have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are interested in seeing how many people are vaccinated in your neighborhood, you go to the Fresno County Health Department’s website, click on the link, and a map shows up with each ZIP code. Click on your specific area and you will be able to see how many people live in the area – and the number of people with at least one dose of the vaccine.

While this is a great tool for residents and health officials, it also shows the disparities.

For over a month, the African American Coalition and Fresno County have partnered to get vaccines in the arms of 93706 residents, an area hit hard by the pandemic – yet it is one of the least vaccinated ZIP codes in the county.

“One of the areas of concern in the metropolitan area is 93706 with only 14% coverage,” said Fresno County vaccine lead Joe Prado. “We have some work to do there.”

Of the almost 42,000 residents of 93706, around 5,200 have at least one COVID-19 vaccine. That is much lower than 93619 where over 35% of residents are at least partially vaccinated.

Councilmember Miguel Arias represents southwest Fresno.

“These neighborhoods started out as the most vulnerable with the most essential workers and they also ended up last in line for the vaccine and that is what we are seeing today,” said Arias.

Supervisor Buddy Mendes represents west Fresno County, including Coalinga, which also has one of the lowest vaccination population percentages in the county.

“We were left a little behind and now we are trying to catch up,” Mendes said.

Mendes said while there were road bumps in the beginning, more resources are becoming available in the rural areas, which is why he believes the disparities will start to level out.

“They are really getting it out and doing a heck of a job.”

The vaccine tool also breaks down the vaccine distribution by race, ethnicity, and age. It will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.