Fresno County won’t enforce bar closures but warns of consequences

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno County Board of Supervisors won’t enforce state demands for bar closures but cautions citizens to implement precautionary measures.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig said the county does not have the means to make sure bars are closing and will rely on voluntary compliance.

“I believe all businesses are essential,” said Magsig. “Really what I think needs to happen is we need to be vigilant.”

He said the county is not considering closing any more sectors in the near future but does caution citizens and businesses to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitary measures.

Businesses that have state licenses are taking a risk if owners choose to stay open.

“They could have their ABC license revoked and that is something that happens at the state level,” said Magsig. “We have no authority over that here at the local level.”

Fresno County continues to be on the Governor’s watchlist due to a rise in positive case rates and hospital capacity.

“You know the last two weeks we have seen numbers increase,” said Magsig. “I just had the opportunity to speak with a representative at Community Regional Centers about what they are seeing in their hospitals and generally speaking, about a month ago they were averaging 40 to 50 patients that were in their community hospital system. In the last two weeks, it has gone up to 84 patients.”

