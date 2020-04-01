Fresno County SWAT team surrounds house in Auberry

AUBERRY, California – (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team has a house surrounded near Auberry on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, deputies responded to a domestic violence call early in the morning in the area of Auberry Road and Blue Heron Lane in Auberry.

Botti said deputies are negotiating with a man who is refusing to come out, deputies were able to get other people out of the house.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

