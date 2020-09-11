Fresno County Supervisors approve state of emergency proclamation granting them money from state and federal agencies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County Supervisors declaring the county in a state of emergency due to the fast-growing Creek Fire.

Governor Gavin Newsom said this year has set a record on wildfires across the state.

“This is historic this is the largest fire season that we have had in terms of total acreage impacted in sometime in fact recorded in recent modern history,” said Newsom.

Wildfires ripping through the state and growing in size creating a local emergency in the Central Valley.

Thursday morning Fresno County Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution proclaiming Fresno County in a state of emergency due to the Creek Fire.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said this will make a huge difference when they continue to support agencies fighting the fire.

“With a state of emergency, it allows the county to get additional reimbursement dollars from the state and federal government,” said Magsig “So, it helps us because really the county has a limited budget and the damage that’s being caused to infrastructure right now in eastern Fresno County it’s going to be tens of millions of dollars to rebuild.”

Magsig has been driving to the Creek Fire daily giving updates on the different agencies trying to control the blaze.

“Firefighting effort alone with the aircraft. There are over 1,100 firefighters here all of that has a cost associated with that too. So, looking at all these expenses we needed to get ahead of it,” said Magsig.

Many fire officials expressing hope the huge wildfire can be contained as soon as possible.

Daniel Ramey is an informational officer for the Creek Fire. He said every day brings something new.

“We are looking at a little bit more smoked packed in, but we are hopeful that will lift. It is supposed to so we can get that aircraft in the air and get the firefighters in the air to do some good work,” said Ramey.

Magsig said since they approved the state of emergency proclamation funds from state and federal agencies can now go towards first responders fighting the blaze.

