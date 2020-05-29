Fresno County Superintendent of Schools releases guidelines for reopening schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Some seniors at Clovis West High School walked across the stage Thursday night at a virtual graduation ceremony.

“I’m feeling good! I’m excited, to be honest. I mean, it wasn’t the way how I wanted it to end, but I’m just grateful that it did get to end this way,” said Clovis West graduate, Gavin Schafer.

For students not graduating this year, things may look a little different when they head back to school.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools sent out guidelines for school reopening when the times comes.

“So, what our local school districts can do is take this document as a guideline and use it as their own or they can adapt some of the tenants from the guideline to their own districts and to their own unique communities,” said Fresno County Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Hank Gutierrez.

Some of those recommendations include spacing desks farther apart inside classrooms and bringing individually-plated meals to students in their classroom, instead of serving lunch in the cafeteria.

“I couldn’t imagine it,” said Schafer. “It’s going to be a lot different than what I had to go through for sure.”

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is collaborating with district leaders and has created 14 different subcommittees to help finalize the guidelines.

“To really weigh in on this document and give some of their expertise for the final version of this document, so that we have voices from large districts, small rural districts, and everybody collaboratively working to put verbiage into this document so that when we do reopen schools, it’s safe for everybody,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said they hope to have a final draft of the guidelines ready by Friday, June 5.

