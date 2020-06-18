Fresno County still not meeting 1,500 tests per day for COVID-19 required by state

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County is still not meeting the required number of 1,500 test per-day for COVID-19.

The city is stepping in. KSEE24 was told that the city council is planning to vote on Thursday to use money from its Federal Cares Act funds for mobile testing.

“One of the biggest challenges is in south Fresno, we have a huge gap of healthcare facilities unlike north Fresno where we have a lot of hospitals and medical clinics,” Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said.

Instead of waiting for the county and state, to help bridge that gap, Arias says the plan is to use about $5 million from the Cares Act funds and partner with UCSF Fresno to launch mobile testing.

“We’re bringing the testing sites to the neighborhoods, which is a much better model for the most vulnerable populations that we have especially the elderly, they’re not as mobile as you would find in some of the middle class neighborhoods,” he said.

This past weekend, a pop-up testing site was held at the Westside Church of God. There 204 people were tested, five were positive for COVID-19.

“We know if we did that every single weekend hundreds would should up,” Arias said.

Currently in Fresno County, there are two COVID-19 testing sites. One is at the Fresno City College gymnasium, the other is in Sanger at the community center.

Per state requirements 1,500 people should be getting tested per-day, but right now, the county says only about thousand are being tested.

“Optumserve can do up to 130 tests per day, every day, we really feel like that would really help us boost our testing capacity if we had another high throughput site,” Interim Health Officer, Dr. Rais Vohra for the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.

If the city council passes the mobile testing, we’re told the extra testing could start within the next 30 days.

