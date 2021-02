FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local Girl Scouts Troop 5004 sold $500 worth of cookies after being surprised by the Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Saturday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Team made it an easy day for Troop 5004 when they bought out almost all of the cookies from their stand.



Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say each deputy on the team pitched in their own money to pull off this effort.

The total haul was 100 boxes, totaling $500.