Fresno County Sheriff’s searching for man involved in vehicle burglary

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they need help identifying a man involved in a stolen vehicle burglary on Saturday.

Authorities say surveillance cameras at the Shell station on Friant Avenue captured him parking a gray Chevy Trailblazer near a gas pump.

The suspect is seen walking through the parking lot wearing a shirt that reads, “You thought I was normal, that’s on you.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or his SUV is asked to contact Detective Michael Gong at (559) 600-8709.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.