Fresno County Sheriff’s searching for man involved in vehicle burglary

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they need help identifying a man involved in a stolen vehicle burglary on Saturday.

Authorities say surveillance cameras at the Shell station on Friant Avenue captured him parking a gray Chevy Trailblazer near a gas pump.

The suspect is seen walking through the parking lot wearing a shirt that reads, “You thought I was normal, that’s on you.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or his SUV is asked to contact Detective Michael Gong at (559) 600-8709.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know