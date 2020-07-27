Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible kidnapping of young juvenile

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping just outside of Fresno Sunday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported a man standing near an SUV with a young girl near Conejo and McCall Avenues around 7:30 p.m.

The caller told authorities the man appeared to be touching her inappropriately

and when the man noticed he was being watched, he put the girl in the back seat and he drove off.

Deputies searched the area and couldn’t find the car, but describe the vehicle as a newer black Nissan Rogue.

The man is described as about 40-years-old, Hispanic, about 200 pounds with a bald head. While the girl is believed to be about 12-years-old, Hispanic, and was wearing pink shorts.

The Sheriff’s office says they have no calls for missing or abducted juveniles, but would like to do a welfare check.

If you know anything, call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

