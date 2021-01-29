Fresno County Sheriff’s K9 officer ‘Kojo’ retires after 9 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kojo, a trained police dog, has retired after nine years, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

He is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

Kajo’s job as an explosive ordinance detection canine was to perform explosive sweeps of structures, vehicles and to assist the agency in locating firearms. One of Kajo’s most notable finds was searching a large area, off-leash and locating a firearm in tall grass in a rural area.







One of Kajo’s most notable apprehensions involved an armed robbery suspect who was spotted in Pinedale, the Sheriff’s Office says. He lead Deputy Burk on a pursuit all the way to Tracy. During the pursuit, the suspect threw a gun out the window. He ultimately fled once his car ran out of gas and Kajo captured him in a field. Kajo also had cases where he sniffed out suspects hiding in attics and basements. He once even found a man who was hiding underwater in a canal.

Deputy Burk said, “I was assigned a very intense, determined dog. Together we worked hard to carry out the duties we were given. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and be more pleased with our results. Kajo definitely earned his retirement.”

The Sheriff’s Office says that in retirement, Kajo enjoys chewing on bones, chasing his Kong toy, swimming in the pool and sleeping on his dog bed all day.