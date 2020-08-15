Fresno County Sheriff’s Foundation gives new bicycles to kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Foundation for Public Safety gave new bicycles to six kids Friday.

Officials say the idea for the bike giveaway came in mid-June when three deputies had completed a call in the area of Pine and Oregon avenues in San Joaquin when a few boys went up to them and asked for help fixing their bike.

The deputies noticed the chain had come off the sprocket and were able to make the repair.

The foundation says the deputies discussed ways they could continue this relationship with the boys and inspire them in a positive way. They thought giving them the gift of some brand new bicycles would mean a lot to them.

