Fresno County Sheriff’s detective diagnosed with COVID-19 dies at hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County Sheriff’s detective diagnosed with COVID-19 died at the hospital on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Jose Mora, 44, was a 20-year veteran with the department. He passed away at Community Regional Medical Center.

In mid-August, Mora and other detectives traveled out of state, following up on a lead in an ongoing homicide investigation. Shortly after returning home, Mora felt ill and was admitted to the hospital.

Mora spent several weeks hospitalized. Due to health complications, he later passed away.

“Jose was a workhorse. He was someone our Homicide Unit could always depend on to conduct a thorough investigation and get justice for the victim’s family. His cheerful attitude and strong work ethic will be greatly missed at our department,” said Homicide Sgt. Jon Alvarado.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.