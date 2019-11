FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a minor accident involving several cars near Highway 180 and Clovis Ave.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, no injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.