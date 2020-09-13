Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is set to meet with President Trump on Monday.

The president is expected to visit McClellan Park in Sacramento County and be briefed by local and federal emergency officials on wildfires across the state.

“Since mid-August, President Trump and Governor Newsom have spoken by phone and the White House and FEMA have remained in constant contact with State and local officials throughout the response to these natural disasters. The President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response.” JUDD DEERE, Deputy Assistant to Trump and White House Deputy Press Secretary

