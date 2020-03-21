Fresno County school superintendents offer tips on homeschooling during school closures

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Between working from home and helping their children with school assignments, parents across the valley have had to also take on the teacher role.

“It’s definitely been challenging and a learning process with homeschooling, especially as a single parent,” Calvin Fleming, a father of two Clovis Unified students, said.

Right before our interview Friday morning, Fleming had a work conference call meeting. During our interview over video chat, both kids were on the computer working on their school assignments.

During this unfamiliar time, Fleming said it’s important to keep some form of structure in their day.

“I think the homeschooling at least helps with keeping some balance in their life, so they’re not just playing video games all day,” Fleming said.

Meanwhile, for high school seniors, this feels a little more disappointing.

“I live in a family of six so I understand that we have to take certain precautions, it’s unfortunate that I can’t really go to school or hang out with my friends but I understand it, I get it,” Jakob Cervantes, a Clovis West senior, said.

Many schools may not reopen until after summer break, so districts are offering suggestions to parents on how to maximize the homeschooling experience.

They say:

Keep a set, but flexible, schedule

Take breaks in between, use them as P.E. time (chores around the house count)

Stay connected with teachers and school resources

Several schools are also offering work packets.

“Kids have been driving up and not only are they picking up their meals but then they also have their packets,” said Sanger Unified Superintendent Adela Jones.

Fleming said through this process, he’s learned one thing for sure.

“I’m learning that teachers aren’t getting paid enough because it’s a lot of work.

Sandra Toscano, the instructional superintendent at Fresno Unified, said schools have a school psychologist on call for students who may be struggling to understand this difficult and uncertain time.

